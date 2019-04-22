A complex storm system is moving from the Rockies into the central U.S., stretching from the Midwest into the southern Plains, threatening Texas and the Great Lakes with severe weather and flooding.

(ABC News) A strong system is making its way across the U.S. again.

Over the next three days, severe weather will slowly cross most of Texas, with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. The northwest portion of Texas will be hardest hit today, the central part tomorrow and the southeast section on Wednesday.

(ABC News) Texas is expecting severe weather through Wednesday.

Much of the state could see flash flooding, with up to 5 inches of rain locally.