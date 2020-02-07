Severe weather in the South kills 5, storm wreaks havoc around DC Tornado warning issued in Maryland and severe thunderstorm warnings in Virginia.

Powerful winds and rain are wreaking havoc on the Washington, D.C., area Friday morning.

Tornado warnings were issued in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Virginia.

"Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall," the National Weather Service warned. "Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure."

In Montgomery County, Maryland, downed trees even pierced a car.

All major cities from D.C. to Boston are warned to brace for strong winds Friday.

In New York City, wind gusts could reach 65 mph.

This comes after 232 damaging storms were reported in the last two days from Louisiana to Virginia, including 23 reported tornadoes.

The severe storms killed five people in the South, from Alabama to Tennessee to South Carolina to North Carolina, according to The Associated Press.

Almost 6 inches of rain fell from Georgia to the Carolinas and southern Virginia, flooding neighborhoods, prompting rescues and cutting off entire towns.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday night.