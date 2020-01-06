Storms to slam the West before moving across the country A series of storms will impact the Pacific Northwest through the week.

This morning we already have 8 states under snow, wind and flood alerts.

Today, very heavy rain will continue for Washington and Oregon with flooding and some mudslides possible. Also, heavy snow in the Cascades and into the northern Rockies will make driving difficult on I-90 and I-84.

By Tuesday into Tuesday night, even stronger storms will move into the West Coast spreading rain all the way down to northern California with heavy snow from Sierra Nevada to the Cascades.

By Thursday afternoon and evening , the western storm will reach the Heartland with heavy rain from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.

This heavy rain will continue into Friday with some locations getting up to a half a foot with flooding being a big threat!

Along the Gulf Coast we could see a severe weather outbreak with damaging winds and even a few tornadoes by the end of the week on Friday.

Take a look how much rain can fall in the West, some areas in Washington and northern Oregon could see near a half a foot.

In the mountains, up to 3 feet of snow could fall and avalanche danger could be a big threat by the end of the week.