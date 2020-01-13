New storms on the way for the West Weekend storms brought 700 damaging storm reports and 19 reported tornadoes.

People across the country are still cleaning up from this storm while several new storms are already slamming the West.

Take a look at 10 states in the West already under multiple alerts this morning.

A western storm has already been hitting Seattle hard overnight with snow which has caused accidents, spinouts and power outages. ABC News

This storm is not the end, however, and there is more on the way for the rest of the week.

Yet another storm will move into the West on Wednesday bringing more heavy snow and heavy rain.

By Wednesday night, the storm will reach the San Francisco Bay area with heavy rain and it is expected to hit Los Angeles by Thursday afternoon.

Take a look at the snow forecast from the Cascades into the Sierra Nevada and into the Rockies this week.

Also, heavy rain is expected for coastal Oregon and the California coast, especially in the middle to the end of the week.

Dozens of record highs were smashed across the East Coast this past weekend from Florida to Maine.

Several cities hit all-time January record highs, where Boston reached 74 degrees and Naples, Florida, hit near 90 degrees.

The heat is over for the Northeast and temperatures are closer to normal this morning but parts of the Southeast remain very warm for this time of the year with temps in the 70s and 80s.