Stranger donates Taylor Swift tickets to teen super fan with traumatic brain injury

A Taylor Swift super fan rehabilitating from a traumatic injury had her "wildest dreams" come true when she heard that she would attend one of her concerts next week thanks to a complete stranger, according to a statement from Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Tiffany Kleinschmidt, 15, suffered from a traumatic brain injury last April after going into cardiac arrest at school, according to ABC News’ Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Childrens Hospital of Michigan

She has been at Children’s Hospital of Michigan for months, learning how to walk and talk again.

"She's very, very smart and she still is, but she's a lot different than she used to be. She really lights up when she listens to Taylor. She sings to all of her songs. She loves her," says Tiffany's mom, Dawn.

On Tuesday, she will leave the hospital for the first time since the injury to join thousands of fans at Ford Field in Detroit to watch Taylor Swift perform, all thanks to Laken Tiller.

Tiller, who lives in Quebec and works as a nurse, had purchased Taylor Swift tickets but later realized she couldn’t go to the concert, according to WXYZ.

That's when Tiller reached out to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan to donate the tickets.

“When another Taylor Swift SUPERFAN wanted to donate Taylor Swift tickets to a patient a Children’s Hospital of Michigan to make their wildest dreams come true, we knew just the perfect Swiftie!” said a statement from the hospital.

“Taylor, look out for Tiffany shaking it off August 28 at your concert in Detroit!”