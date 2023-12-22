Supreme Court denies special counsel's request to take up Trump immunity claim in Jan. 6 case

The denial will allow a federal appeals court to hear the matter first.

The Supreme Court has denied special counsel Jack Smith's request to immediately take up former President Donald Trump's claims of immunity from prosecution in his federal election interference case.

In a single-line order, the court declined to grant a writ of certiorari before judgment -- meaning it will allow a federal appeals court to hear the matter first, which is what Trump's team had urged the court to do.

The decision effectively keeps the court out of the case for now and could mean the case's March 4 trial date could be delayed.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Trump in August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called "fake electors," using the Justice Department to conduct "sham election crime investigations," trying to enlist the vice president to "alter the election results," and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged -- all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and denounced the charges as "a persecution of a political opponent."