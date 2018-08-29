Suspect arrested in connection with Playboy model's murder

Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Playboy model Christina Kraft.

Jonathan Wesley Harris was apprehended in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening after fleeing from the Philadelphia area, officials from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Lower Merion Township Police Department announced in a joint statement.

Kraft, 36, was killed in the early morning hours on Aug. 22 at her apartment in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, police said. Her body was found later that night when police conducted a wellness check.

Montgomery County District Attorney

A "concerned citizen" called police Tuesday after surveillance footage and images of a suspect were released the day before, authorities said. The video shows a woman -- whose face is blurred out -- with her arm around the man.

The investigation revealed that Kraft used a ridesharing service that dropped her off at Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood in the early morning hours of Aug. 22, authorities said.

Investigators obtained video showing Kraft meeting Harris in Center City, and the two appeared to enter a vehicle together a short time later.

Lower Merion Police Department

Harris allegedly entered Kraft's building with her at 3:08 a.m., and records show that the back door leading to her terrace was closed around 5:19 a.m., authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the building and riding the elevator but not leaving, leading authorities to believe he may have jumped from a second-floor balcony, a source told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

During that time frame, Kraft was beaten and strangled to death, according to authorities.

Lower Merion Police Department

Harris will be brought back to Montgomery County to face murder charges.

Kraft had appeared in Playboy, Vanity Fair and Maxim, according to WPVI.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.