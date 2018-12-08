Suspect arrested in kidnapping and killing of Hania Aguilar

Dec 8, 2018, 8:11 AM ET
PHOTO: This Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, photo provided by FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar, the day before she went missing in Lumberton, N.C.FBI via AP
A suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping and killing of Hania Aguilar, the 13-year-old girl who was abducted from her North Carolina home last month, the FBI announced Saturday.

Michael Ray McLellan, 34, was arrested in connection with the murder of the girl, according to the FBI and the Lumberton Police Department.

He has been charged with murder, forcible rape, kidnapping and sexual offense, all in the first-degree; he was also charged with statutory rape and sex offense, larceny, restrain, abduction of a child and concealment of death, authorities said.

PHOTO: Law enforcement pursue investigative leads in their search for 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar in Robeson County, N.C., Nov. 17, 2018.FBI Charlotte
McLellan was being held with no bond at Robeson County Detention Center, where he appeared before a state magistrate.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m., according to the FBI.

Hania was abducted from the driveway of her Lumberton home on Nov. 5 when she went to start her aunt's SUV before school, police said. That's when a man dressed in black and wearing a yellow bandana covering his face forced her into the vehicle, authorities said.

The SUV was found three days later, and her body was recovered in a lake in Robeson County a few weeks later, authorities said.

PHOTO: An undated photo provided by the FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar.FBI via AP
Her funeral is scheduled to be held Saturday.

The FBI said its investigation is still active.

