Suspect in custody in double murder at University of Colorado

A suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with a double homicide at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, according to police.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, of Detroit, was taken into custody in Colorado Springs and is facing two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Colorado Springs police. Jordan was found in a vehicle early Monday and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The two victims were found shot dead in a dorm room on Friday, police said.

The shootings appeared to be "an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students," police said in a statement.

Two people were found shot dead in a dorm at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, Feb. 16, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. KRDO

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Kopp was a registered student at the school while Montgomery was not currently registered, police said.

"We are in shock as we process this tragic loss of two lives," university Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said at a news conference. "My heart is broken for the victims of today's senseless violence."