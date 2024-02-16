There's no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

2 found shot dead in dorm room at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

Two people have been found shot dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, authorities said.

The campus dispatch center received a call of shots fired just before 6 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police said. Campus officers responded to the dorm room and found two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

It is being considered an isolated incident and there's no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Two people were found shot dead in a dorm at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, Feb. 16, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. KRDO

The campus lockdown has been lifted, a university spokesperson said, however classes are closed for the rest of the day.

"While the coroner will make the official determination of cause and manner of death, these deaths are being investigated as a homicide," police said in a statement.

"We are in the very early stages of piecing together what happened," police said. "We are working diligently and looking at every possibility."

ABC News' Amanda Morris contributed to this report.