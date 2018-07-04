3 suspects charged with kidnapping of 'Halloween' actress, beating of actor

Three people have been indicted for allegedly kidnapping two actors and holding them hostage for $10,000 ransom.

Keith Andre Steward, Johntae Jones, and Amber Neal were indicted Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The three suspects facing charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and possession for sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

They allegedly abducted Daisy McCrackin, 36 -- who is best known for her role in “Halloween Resurrection” -- and another actor Joseph Capone from McCrackin's home on May 3, 2017. The suspects allegedly attacked the actors, and pistol-whipped and blindfolded Capone before driving him and McCrackin to Jones’ home a few miles away in Compton, authorities said.

That's where the suspects allegedly stripped Capone naked and held him in a bathtub -- where he was beaten repeatedly and starved for 30 hours, authorities charged.

The indictment alleges Jones and Neal of taking McCrackin’s stolen 2011 red Lexus and driving her to multiple ATMs and forcing her to withdraw cash and write a check for $10,000 signed to them for Capone’s release. Neal reportedly deposited the check into her account.

Prosecutors say McCrackin was dropped at her home the next day, when she promptly called 911 to alert authorities about the alleged kidnapping and beating.

In a twist, Neal drew widespread support after a video showing her being arrested went viral. The video, which was viewed 3 million times, showed LAPD officers with their guns drawn on an unarmed Neal.

In response to the social media backlash, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement: “We are aware this video has raised concerns from the community. Although we are limited in what info we can release, we can confirm this individual was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant & taken into custody without a use-of-force. She is being held on 1 million dollars bail.”

It is unclear when or where the other two men were arrested but both are in custody with bail set at $1 million for Jones and $2 million for Stewart. Stewart and Jones face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole and Neal faces up to life in prison if convicted on the charges.

The defendants are expected to appear in court on July 23 for a pretrial hearing at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

ABC News has also learned that famed O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden is representing one of the suspects in the case.

He did not immediately respond to a request for an interview with ABC News. Steward's lawyer, Tiffany Blackwell, did not immediately respond, either.

ABC News could not immediately find an attorney for Jones.

Deputy District Attorney Craig Kleffman is prosecuting the case.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division.