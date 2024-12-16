Svetlana Dali stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight to France in November.

Svetlana Dali, the Delta Air Lines stowaway, arrested again trying to flee US

Svetlana Dali was arrested for the second time this month on Monday, after a first arrest by the FBI on Dec. 4 for stowing away on a Delta Air Lines flight from the United States to France.

Dali had cut off her ankle monitor and was trying to sneak into Canada, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

She was taken into custody in Buffalo, where the Russian national will appear in court before a federal magistrate Tuesday.

Dali was originally caught traveling without proper documentation on Nov. 26.

She had sneaked aboard Delta Flight 264, which department from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and was bound for Charles-de-Gaulle International Airport in Paris.

But Dali was unable to avoid detection on the flight, and she wound up being returned to the U.S. days later. Once she landed at JFK, she was turned over to authorities.

According to a statement from the French Interior Ministry, "She was not admitted to French territory due to lack of a valid travel document (visa) and was placed in the waiting area for the time necessary for her re-routing to the United States since she held a valid US residence permit."

Her attempt to sneak into Canada on Monday appears to be a second attempt to illegally leave the country in fewer than 30 days.

