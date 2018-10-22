Swiss man arrested after crashing drone into New York City building

Oct 22, 2018, 5:51 PM ET
PHOTO: 1700 Broadway in New York. Google
1700 Broadway in New York.

A 29-year-old man from Switzerland was charged after crashing his drone into a midtown building in New York City.

Interested in New York?

Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
New York
Add Interest

The suspect’s drone struck the 21st floor of 1700 Broadway at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night.

PHOTO: 1700 Broadway in New York. Google
1700 Broadway in New York.

Paolo Prosetti was taken into custody when he arrived at the building Monday morning to retrieve his drone.

He was charged with violating a city administrative code. He will be arraigned Monday.

Comments