Temperatures heating up as weekend storms possible

Jul 3, 2019, 5:25 AM ET
PHOTO: Pedestrians buy ice cream from an ice cream truck parked in Battery Park during a heat wave in New York, June 18, 2018. Temperatures again are soaring on the East Coast.
Six of the last seven days the temperatures at Chicago's Midway airport have reached at least 90 degrees, with yesterday's high of 92 being the hottest there so far this year.

Other notable temperatures on Tuesday included a high of 98 in Miami.

On Wednesday, a heat advisory has been issued for much of the Southeast as the Heat Index could approach 110.

PHOTO: A heat advisory has been issued for Wednesday.
The Fourth of July is forecast to be similarly scorching, with humidity creating conditions that feel like at least 100 degrees from the Plains and Gulf Coast all the way to the East Coast.

PHOTO: A heat wave is expected on Thursday for much of the U.S.
In addition to the heat, storms with heavy rain are a possibility for several regions.

PHOTO: The Southeast could see more thunderstorms on the July 4.
Parts of the Plains and East Coast could see more than 3 inches of rain and localized flooding over the holiday weekend.

PHOTO: Lots of rain is expected over the holiday weekend.
