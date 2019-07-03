Temperatures heating up as weekend storms possible

Six of the last seven days the temperatures at Chicago's Midway airport have reached at least 90 degrees, with yesterday's high of 92 being the hottest there so far this year.

Other notable temperatures on Tuesday included a high of 98 in Miami.

On Wednesday, a heat advisory has been issued for much of the Southeast as the Heat Index could approach 110.

The Fourth of July is forecast to be similarly scorching, with humidity creating conditions that feel like at least 100 degrees from the Plains and Gulf Coast all the way to the East Coast.

In addition to the heat, storms with heavy rain are a possibility for several regions.

Parts of the Plains and East Coast could see more than 3 inches of rain and localized flooding over the holiday weekend.