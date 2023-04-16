Tennessee Air National Guardsman charged with applying to be hitman: DOJ

He applied on a spoof website and described himself as an "expert marksman."

A Tennessee Air National Guardsman was charged with applying to be a hitman, according to the Justice Department.

While the country was focused on another Air National Guardsman from a different state on Thursday, prosecutors charged Josiah Ernesto Garcia, 21, with the use of interstate facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

The Justice Department said he applied on a spoof site rentahitman.com with a resume that described himself as an "expert marksman" and prior military service.

"The resume also indicated GARCIA was a 'Marksman Expert, awarded for not missing a single bullseye on all of the targets for shooting expert with 2 (or more) weapons.' The resume indicated GARCIA was nicknamed 'Reaper,' which was "Earned from Military experience and Marksmanship,'" court documents said.

In a follow up email to the purported owner of the hitman service, he allegedly said he wanted to support his child and that he would love the work.

"Im looking for a job, that pays well, related to my military experience (Shooting and Killing the marked target) so I can support my kid on the way," he allegedly wrote, according to court documents. "What can I say, I enjoy doing what I do, so if I can find a job that is similar to it, (such as this one) put me in coach!" I believe that GARCIA was stating his skillset matched the needs of a company that hires employees to commit murder."

The U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. in this undated stock image. Bpperry/Getty Images/iStockphoto

He also allegedly told an undercover agent that he preferred shooting people from a distance rather than in close proximity.

He was arrested after that undercover agent gave him money to carry out a purported hit.

He told agents in an interview after he was arrested, he was looking for jobs because his family couldn't afford rent.