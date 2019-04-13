Police in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old — with a long juvenile arrest history — who allegedly escaped a detention center and stole a pick-up truck that is believed to have a gun inside.

Tai Harrell was in custody at Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center for 10 counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident until he escaped on Thursday, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Harrell, who is from Clarksville, was seen on surveillance video in a parking lot nearby the detention center wearing black-and-white striped prison gear.

Harrell allegedly stole a gray 2019 Toyota Tundra with a loaded weapon inside the truck, according to Murfreesboro Police. He may be driving on Interstate 24 toward Clarksville and is armed and dangerous, officials said.

The teen has picked up 24 juvenile petitions since October 2018 for his connection to property- and traffic-related crimes. Harrell has been linked to multiple incidents of auto theft, credit card fraud and evading police, according to Clarksville Police Department. The police department announced on its Facebook page that it "will not hesitate to criminally charge anyone who chooses to hide or assist Harrell."

(Clarksville Police Department) Tai Harrell is pictured in this undated photo released by Clarksville Police Department.

Harrell is a black, 5-foot-6-inch-tall male. He has a tattoo of Bart Simpson with black hair on his right forearm and the numbers 410 on his left forearm.

Anyone with information can call 911; contact Detective Bartel at 931-648-0656, ext. 5144; contact the tips line at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously.