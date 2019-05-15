Two window washers working on an Oklahoma City high-rise were saved in a dramatic rescue on Wednesday after their basket-like platform was whipped back and forth by heavy winds above a crowd of horrified onlookers below.

"This is TERRIFYING," a reporter with ABC affiliate KOCO-TV said in a Twitter post. "Two window washers stuck at the top of the Devon Tower, swinging. Fire crews are attempting to rescue them."

Videos of the incident showed the platform swinging wildly away from near the top of the 50-story Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City.

Within an hour, the window washers were “successfully rescued," the Oklahoma City Fire Department said in a statement posted on .

Neither of the two sustained injuries in the incident, fire department spokesman David Macy told ABC News later on Wednesday.

Just after 8 a.m. local time, the fire department tweeted that the public should avoid the area and that rescue workers were on the scene.

First responders threw balls of coiled-up rope to the window washers, who were able to secure the ropes to the sides of the platform, Macy said.

"We were able to anchor the platform so it was not moving around violently, like it was," he said.

Within 47 minutes, the department announced that the two individuals had been rescued, KOCO reported.