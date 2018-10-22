Texas expecting heavy rain after Hurricane Willa slams Mexico

Oct 22, 2018, 6:52 AM ET
PHOTO: This NOAA/RAMMB satellite handout image taken Oct. 22, 2018, shows hurricane Willa off Mexicos Pacific coast.NOAA/RAMMB via AFP/Getty Images
The hurricane season in the eastern Pacific Ocean officially is the most active since 1971.

Hurricane Willa, now a Category 4 with winds reaching 155 mph this morning, is nearly a Category 5, which has winds of at least 157 mph.

Major resorts in Mexico are under a tropical storm warning, although it appears the worst of the hurricane might miss major resort areas including Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

Hurricane Willa is bearing down on Mexico.ABC News
The hurricane is expected to hit Mexico's Pacific coast as at least a Category 3, potentially creating life-threatening storm surge and flash floods farther inland. Some regions could see up to 2 feet of rain.

The storm is expected to weaken after passing over the Sierra Madre mountains, after which the remnants of Willa likely will bring significant rainfall to Texas.

The hurricane likely will bring tropical rain to the southern U.S.ABC News
Some portions of southern and central Texas could see as much as 4 inches of rain this week. Heavy rain also is possible in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Parts of Texas may see 4 inches of rain through Thursday.ABC News
