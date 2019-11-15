The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended a 120-day reprieve Friday for Rodney Reed, a Texas man set for execution next week for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites.

"The Board has completed its review of Mr. Reed's clemency application on November 15, 2019, and voted unanimously to recommend the Governor grant a 120-day reprieve, and not recommend the Governor grant a commutation of sentence to a lesser penalty," the board said in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott still has to approve the reprieve. Reed was is scheduled for execution on Nov. 20.

ABC

Reed, 51, has been on death row for 21 years, but has long maintained his innocence.

“Early on I was somewhat upset, just for knowing her. If I wouldn’t have known her, I wouldn’t have been associated with her [and] I wouldn’t be in this situation,” Reed told ABC News’ Deborah Roberts in a jailhouse interview last month. “But, this is the situation that was handed to me so I have [to] accept … that I did know her. I have to accept that there was a relationship. I have to accept that I’m here now for something that I didn’t do.

“I hope that the right people look at this case in the right way,” Reed continued. “The evidence will speak for itself.”

The Innocence Project, a non-profit legal organization that works to free people who it says were wrongly convicted, picked up Reed’s case 18 years ago. It says Texas must be certain they are executing a guily man before it does. The "Office of the Governor Greg Abbott has only stopped one of 47 executions," the organization said in a statement Friday. "We need your help to make sure Rodney Reed is the second."

"Wrongful convictions are real; just ask any of the 27 innocent people we at the Innocence Project of Texas have exonerated in the last decade alone after they were wrongfully convicted," the Innocence Project said in a statement Thursday. "If the State of Texas is going to take the irreversible action of imposing the death penalty on someone, it must do so in full confidence that it is not executing an innocent man."

Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

ABC News' Allie Yang contributed to this report.