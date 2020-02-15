Ticket information released for Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant memorial Like the memorial date, the ticket prices have significance.

Ticket information for the public memorial service of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant has been released.

Tickets for the Feb. 24 memorial start at $24.02 or can be purchased for $224 each or two for $224, according to the NBA.

Similar to the date of the service, the prices have significance. Bryant wore No. 24 on his basketball jersey, while Gianna wore No. 2.

All proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center, July 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters, FILE

Bryant and his daughter, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26. The two were heading to Gianna's basketball game, officials said.

Mourners and fans will have to register using Ticketmaster Verified Fan before purchasing tickets, according to the NBA. They will be notified on Tuesday if they've been verified and invited to participate in the ticket release, which will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m. pacific time.

If demand for tickets exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale.

The memorial, called "The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant," will be shown live on most local Los Angeles television stations, according to the NBA statement.