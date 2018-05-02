Tiger cub found stuffed in gym bag at US-Mexico border

May 1, 2018, 5:33 PM ET
PHOTO: A male tiger lies on an exam table at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.PlayU.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP
WATCH Tiger cub found stuffed in gym bag at US-Mexico border

A tiger is recovering at a Texas zoo after three people allegedly attempted to smuggle the cub, stuffed in a gym bag, across the U.S.-Mexico border.

PHOTO: A male tiger is pictured in a duffle bag that was seized at the border near Brownsville, Texas, April 30, 2018.U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents patrolling close to the Rio Grande near Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, noticed three individuals attempting to cross the border into the U.S. irregularly, according to a statement from the agency.

The subjects were carrying a black duffel bag, which they abandoned as they fled back into Mexico.

Inside the bag, the agents discovered a male tiger cub, according to the statement.

PHOTO: U.S Customs and Border Protection agents carrying a male tiger in a duffle bag that was seized at the border near Brownsville, Texas, into the the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, April 30, 2018.U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP
PHOTO: A tiger cub is shown inside a veterinary clinic on May 1, 2018, at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP
The male tiger, who is thought to be 3 to 4 months old, was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The zoo did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

