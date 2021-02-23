Tiger Woods hurt in rollover crash in California, in serious condition: Officials

Woods, the driver and only occupant, was extricated with the "jaws of life."

Golfing great Tiger Woods was hurt in a rollover car crash in Southern California on Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

The crash took place at about 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the sheriff's office said.

Woods, the driver and only occupant, was extricated with the "jaws of life" and taken to a hospital for his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said he was transported in serious condition.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer suffered multiple leg injuries and was undergoing surgery, ESPN reported.

NBA player Dwyane Wade posted photos to Instagram Tuesday of him on a golf course with Woods on Monday.

Woods hosted The Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles last week. He wasn't playing as he's been recovering from recent back surgery.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

