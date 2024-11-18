The storm was near Granite, a town with a population of about 1,600.

Tornado touches down in southwestern Oklahoma, National Weather Service says

A tornado-producing storm was tearing through southwestern Oklahoma early Monday, with at least one confirmed tornado, the National Weather Service said.

The storm was near Granite, a town with a population of about 1,600, at about 3:37 a.m. CST, the service said.

Tornado warnings were in effect for western Washita County, southwestern Custer County, northwestern Kiowa County, northeastern Greer County and southeastern Beckham County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.