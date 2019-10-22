Tornadoes and storms hit East, fire threat out West

There have been 11 reported tornadoes in the last 36 hours in 5 states from Texas to Tennessee with the latest damage pictures coming in from Memphis area where two tornadoes were reported yesterday morning.

This same storm system will move east today and the East Coast should expect storms with damaging winds later on.

The biggest threat for damaging winds will be from southern Virginia to North Carolina, including Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, Fayetteville and just north of Wilmington and Charlotte.

There is also a small chance for an isolated tornadoes.

In the West, 7 fires are currently burning in California and there were a couple of new fires that ignited yesterday in southern California around Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

The Palisades brushfire in L.A. had caused a local evacuation but, since yesterday, it has been lifted and the fire is 10% contained.

The Little Mountain Fire continues to burn this morning. It is currently 19 acres with 3 homes damaged and 40 more threatened.

Today, the big story will be the heat in southern California with highs in the mid 90’s in L.A. and near 90 in San Diego and some areas just inland could hit 102 degrees.

There is a wind advisory just north of Los Angeles as well where winds could gust this morning up to 50 mph.

But the big wind event is coming later this week starting on Wednesday in northern California around San Francisco Bay area and moving into southern California for Thursday and Friday.

A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for northern and southern California ahead of the offshore wind event.

The National Weather Service is warning that the wind event coming up from southern California could rival the Saddle Ridge fire conditions from Oct. 10 to 11.