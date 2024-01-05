At least 1 dead, nearly two dozen injured after tour bus rolls over on upstate New York highway

The tour bus was traveling from Montreal to New York City, the operator said.

At least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others injured after a tour bus traveling from Canada to New York City rolled over on a highway, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Interstate 87 between Lake George and Warrensburg in upstate New York, officials said.

Authorities respond after a tour bus rolled over on I-87 between Lake George and Warrensburg, N.Y., on Jan. 5, 2024. WTEN

One person was killed in the crash, a state official confirmed to ABC New York station WABC.

Approximately 22 people with various injuries were treated by emergency responders, including air medical services, according to Lake George EMS.

The tour bus originated in Montreal and most of the passengers were Canadian, according to Warren County Administrator John Taflan. Most passengers are believed to be adults, he said.

The tour bus operator, FlixBus, said the long-distance bus was traveling on its scheduled route from Montreal to midtown Manhattan when the crash occurred.

Authorities respond after a tour bus rolled over on I-87 between Lake George and Warrensburg, N.Y., on Jan. 5, 2024. Paul Buckman/Facebook

"At this point, there is no additional information available. Authorities are on site and conducting a full investigation," FlixBus said in a statement.

New York State Police are investigating the cause of the rollover, Taflan said.

I-87 southbound is closed between exits 23 and 22 due to the "serious crash," state police said.

"I join New Yorkers in praying for all involved in this horrific incident & am grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on social media.

ABC News' Amanda Maile and Matt Foster contributed to this report.