Air Force crew ejects safely as B-1 bomber crashes during landing in South Dakota

The crew had been flying a B-1B Lancer.

Four crew members from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota ejected safely from their aircraft Thursday night when their bomber crashed while attempting a landing.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. local time, according to the base.

The crew had been on a training mission, Elsworth Air Force Base confirmed Thursday night.

In this Oct. 16, 2022, file photo, the Rockwell B-1 Lancer is shown at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Abaca Press via Sipa USA via AP, FILE

An officer board will investigate the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.