Air Force crew ejects safely as B-1 bomber crashes during landing in South Dakota
The crew had been flying a B-1B Lancer.
Four crew members from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota ejected safely from their aircraft Thursday night when their bomber crashed while attempting a landing.
The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. local time, according to the base.
The crew had been on a training mission, Elsworth Air Force Base confirmed Thursday night.
An officer board will investigate the incident, authorities said.
No further details were immediately available.
