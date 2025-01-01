The train crashed into the firetruck on Dec. 28, leaving 15 injured.

Train's collision with fire truck a 'sobering reminder' to balance urgency with caution, fire chief says

The Delray Beach fire department said on Tuesday that it was "fully cooperating" with an ongoing investigation after a Brightline train slammed into a fire truck on Dec. 28 in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Fifteen people were injured in the accident, including three firefighters.

"This crash is a sobering reminder that emergency responders must always balance the urgency inherent in their work with caution, ensuring that the safety of our community remains our guiding principle," Delray Beach Fire Rescue Chief Ronald Martin said in a statement on Tuesday.

A Brightline train collided with a fire truck at East Atlantic Avenue and Southeast First Avenue in downtown Delray Beach, Florida, on Dec. 28, 2024. Sun Sentinel/TNS

Brightline had previously released onboard footage showing the fire truck appearing to navigate around a lowered crossing arm before driving onto the tracks.

In a post on X on Saturday evening, the company shared the video footage and wrote, "Railroad safety is a community wide effort. For everyone's safety, never drive around crossing gates when they are down."

"We are thankful there were no fatalities and remain committed to working diligently to implement improvements to prevent future incidents," Martin said in his statement on Tuesday.

After thanking people who rushed to assist the firefighters who were injured in the crash, Martin added, "As Fire Chief, I pledge to ensure that this incident becomes a turning point—a moment from which we will learn and grow."

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our community will remain at the heart of every decision I make. Together, we will strengthen our commitment to excellence and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future," the statement concluded.

Delray Beach Police officers and Brighline personnel are seen at the scene of a wreckage after a Brightline passenger train collided with a fire truck on railtracks in Delray Beach, Fla., Dec. 28, 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the truck was on its way to a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. when the accident took place.

The National Transportation Safety Board and local officials are investigating the crash, but have not yet confirmed details regarding the specific cause.