New tropical depression forms in Gulf, forecast to become Tropical Storm Wilfred Friday The storm could become a hurricane this weekend.

As Sally remnants move out of the U.S. Friday, Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a hurricane this weekend, bringing with it a threat for flooding in the western Gulf Coast.

It is still looking disorganized on the satellite Friday morning, but this is expected to change over the weekend as the depression is expected to become the last name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season alphabet, Wilfred.

The official path for Tropical Depression 22 shows the storm becoming Tropical Storm Wilfred early Friday afternoon.

Over the weekend, the storm is expected to strengthen to possibly a Category 1 hurricane, with winds up to 75 mph.

There is still a lot of uncertainty where the Wilfred will go, but it's expected to spread a lot of flooding rain into Texas over the weekend and into next week.

Some models are showing almost a foot of rain possible along the Texas coast, including Houston.

Also, Hurricane Teddy is a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. This is the second Category 4 hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, behind Laura.

The official National Hurricane Center path takes Teddy northwest towards Bermuda by Sunday night and early Monday morning.

It looks like Teddy will weaken some but still will be a strong hurricane as it passes dangerously close to Bermuda. The latest path takes the worst of the hurricane just to the east of Bermuda.

After that, Teddy will move north and possibly make landfall just north of Maine, somewhere in southeast Canada.

Large waves and rip currents are expected along the East Coast of the U.S. next week.

As Sally remnants moved through the Atlanta metro area Thursday, two people were killed when a huge tree came down on the house. More than a half a foot of rain fell in Georgia Thursday, which produced flash flooding.

The storm also led to one reported tornado in South Carolina and up to 8 inches of rain.

Damaging winds uprooted trees in North Carolina as well Thursday, producing major damage. Hundreds of thousands are still without power Friday. In Alabama, more than 278,000 customers are still without power and more than 244,000 customers have no power in Florida.

Sally produced more than 4 inches of rain southeast of Roanoke, Virginia, in the last 24 hours.