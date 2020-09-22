Tropical Storm Beta made landfall in Texas last night and could drop up to 20 inches of rain There's a Flash Flood Watch from Texas to New Orleans, including Houston.

Since landfall last night at 10 p.m. on the southern end of the Matagorda Peninsula in Texas, Beta has produced up to 10 inches of rain and caused flash flooding in southern Houston with water rescues as cars were stuck in the flood water.

This morning there is a Flash Flood Watch from Victoria, Texas, all the way to New Orleans, including Houston.

Over the next 24 hours, Beta is not expected to move and a lot more rain is expected to accumulate in these areas.

By tomorrow morning the center of what is left of Beta is expected to be hovering near Houston.

An additional 10 inches of rain could fall in eastern Texas which would bring the storm total up to 20 inches for some areas.

Heavy rain is also expected in Louisiana where some areas could see a half a foot of rain.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Teddy just skirted Bermuda with gusty winds of over 40 mph but, luckily, the worst has spared the country.

Now a Tropical Strom Warning has been issued for Nova Scotia where Teddy could bring winds 40 to 70 mph and flooding rain.

Gusty winds and waves of up to 24 feet are also expected today in coastal New England.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued from the Carolinas to Maine for waves of up to 7 to 24 feet.

Beach erosion and coastal flooding is also possible along the Mid-Atlantic and New England coast.