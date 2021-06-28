Tropical Storm Danny expected to make landfall by South Carolina, Georgia border: Forecast

Landfall is expected between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

A tropical depression is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall in South Carolina near the Georgia border Monday evening.

South Carolina and Georgia residents and visitors should prepare for gusty winds, rain showers and a few feet of storm surge.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for South Carolina. Rip currents are possible off the Savannah coast, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency warned.