Tropical storm warnings issued from Maryland to North Carolina: What to expect from Ophelia

Tropical storm warnings have been issued from North Carolina to Maryland on Thursday ahead of a system that's forecast to develop into Tropical Storm Ophelia.

No storm has formed at this point, but the system will become better organized over the next 24 hours. It's forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ophelia on Friday or Friday night as the storm closes in on the North Carolina coast.

A satellite image of the east coast, United States, Sept. 21, 2023. NOAA

Parts of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic coast will get hit with rain, tropical storm-force winds and storm surge late Friday into Saturday.