Trump attorneys, Fulton County DA expected to meet next week: Sources

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are expected to meet early next week with the Fulton County district attorney's office in order to negotiate terms of the bond package for the former president following this indictment last Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Monday charged Trump and 18 others in a sweeping racketeering indictment that alleges they "knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump" in Georgia.

Trump has said that his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Willis gave all the defendants until noon on Friday, Aug. 25, to turn themselves in for processing.

The meeting between Willis and Trump's attorneys is expected to occur prior to any surrender by Trump at the Fulton County Jail.

