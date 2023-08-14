Georgia election probe updates: Fulton County DA expected to begin presenting case Monday, sources say

Key players in Georgia probe include officials, lawyers and 16 'fake electors'

Who are the key players in the criminal probe into former President Donald Trump's alleged election interference?

Some are local officials, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who certified the state's election results, and District Attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to bring the case before a grand jury as soon as Monday.

Others were working with Trump during or after the election, including his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, both of whom appeared before a special grand jury.

And there were also 16 "fake electors" who allegedly participated in a scheme to overturn the state's election results were notified that they were considered targets in the criminal investigation, prosecutors in court documents last year.

-ABC News' Meredith Deliso