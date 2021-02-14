Trump impeachment lawyer Michael van der Veen's home vandalized

The word "traitor" was spray-painted on the front of the attorney's driveway.

Vandals targeted the home of one of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers, spray-painting the word "TRAITOR" in red on the driveway of his suburban Philadelphia home, police said.

The vandalism occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday at attorney Michael van der Veen's residence in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles southwest of Philadelphia, according to police

No arrests have been made, Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department told the Associated Press. Pezick said private security has since been hired by the homeowner to protect the residence, and police presence has been beefed up in van der Veen's neighborhood.

Van der Veen spent the week in Washington D.C. defending Trump against am impeachment article related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building. Trump was acquitted of the charge by the Senate on Saturday.