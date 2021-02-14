Full investigation into Jan. 6 Capitol attack needed: GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy

"Why was there not more law enforcement?" he asked on ABC's "This Week."

Former President Donald Trump's actions fit the definition of insurrection, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R- La., who crossed party lines by voting to convict Trump, told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos Sunday on "This Week."

"I listened very carefully to all the arguments. But if you describe insurrection as I did, as an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, we can see the president for two months after the election, promoting that the election was stolen," Cassidy said.

"It was clear that he wished that lawmakers be intimidated. And even after he knew there was violence taking place, he continued to basically sanction the mob being there, and not until later that he actually asked him to leave all of that points to a motive, and a method. And that is wrong, he should be held accountable," he added.

Cassidy signaled early in the week that he may vote to convict the former president by voting in favor of proceeding with the impeachment trial. The Louisiana GOP voted to censure Cassidy just hours after he voted to convict Trump. Cassidy defended his stance to constituents in Louisiana, telling Stephanopoulos that he took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

He told Stephanopoulos he had the ability to spend the week listening to the evidence brought forward by the House impeachment managers.

"I had the privilege of having the facts before me, and being able to spend several days, deeply going into those facts as these facts become more and more out there, if you will, and folks have a chance to look for themselves, more folks will move to where I was," Cassidy said.

"People want to trust. They want to trust their leaders, they want people to be held accountable. Now, we are holding -- I'm attempting to hold President Trump accountable -- and that is the trust I have from the people that elected me, and I am very confident that as time passes, people will move to that position."

Stephanopoulos pressed Cassidy on Trump's future within the Republican Party.

"Do you think he can run a credible campaign for president again? Will he remain a force in the Republican Party? What does that mean for the Republican Party?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"I think his force wanes, the Republican Party is more than just one person. The Republican Party is about ideas," Cassidy said.

He told Stephanopoulos he feels there should be an investigation into the events of Jan. 6, so something similar would be caught and prevented in the future.

"I think there should be a complete investigation about what happened on Jan. 6. Why was there not more law enforcement, National Guard already mobilized, what was known who knew it, when they do it all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again in the future," Cassidy said. "I think that is also important, George, but that is different from allowing that to define the future of the Republican Party."

