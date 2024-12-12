Trump names Kari Lake director of Voice of America, picks donors for ambassadorships

Trump also said he'd soon announce the head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Kari Lake, a former news anchor and Arizona Senate candidate, would be the next director of the publicly funded Voice of America network. The update came amid several back-to-back appointments to his administration on Wednesday night, all of which he shared through his Truth Social account.

In his post congratulating Lake, Trump said, "Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years."

Kari Lake at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2024. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump also indicated that he will soon announce a leader for the U.S. Agency of Global Media. He wrote that Lake would work closely with that person "to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media."

Lake, who lost her bid for a Senate seat in Arizona in this year's election, did not have a straightforward political career prior to aligning with Trump.

She left the GOP for eight years to register as an Independent, and then a Democrat, before returning to her political career as a Republican, where she found success with policies aligning with the Make America Great Again crowd.

She was a vocal backer of Trump's "big lie" about election fraud in 2021 -- and she used that narrative to fuel her own campaign for governor in 2022. She also refused to concede the loss of her own gubernatorial race and attempted, unsuccessfully, to overturn the results.

Trump also said he will nominate Michael Rigas to the State Department as deputy secretary of state for management and resources.

Rigas served in the last Trump administration in several capacities, including as the both the deputy and acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, and as an acting deputy director at the Office of Management and Budget.

In his post, Trump stated, "Mike is a conservative warrior who knows how Government works, and will help Make America Great Again!"

Trump also shared that he planned to appoint three of his former donors to ambassadorships on Wednesday: Peter Lamelas, Daniel Newlin and Leandro Rizzuto.

He wrote that Newlin would be nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to Colombia.

In his congratulatory note on Truth Social, Trump boasted of Newlin's law enforcement career, writing, "Dan boasts an impressive 28-year career with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida. Throughout his tenure, Newlin rapidly advanced working in major crimes as a fugitive detective. Dan demonstrated exceptional investigative skills, successfully taking hundreds of violent offenders off the streets, including those involved in armed robbery, gang violence, human trafficking, and illegal gun and narcotics trafficking."

He also lauded Newlin for founding an injury law practice and went on to say, "With his Law Enforcement expertise enabling him to navigate complex international issues, and his business insights fostering economic partnerships, Newlin stands as a powerful advocate for U.S. interests, and a Champion for strengthening ties, and making a difference in the World."

Electronic billboards advertisements for attorney Dan Newlin, and political advertisements for Donald Trump also paid for by Newlin, along I-4 in Florida, on July 10, 2024. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

He also announced Lamelas as his pick for ambassador to Argentina, posting, "Peter is a physician, philanthropist, and an incredible businessman, best known for founding the largest Urgent Care healthcare company in Florida."

The post continued, "As a child, Peter and his family fled communist Cuba, and LEGALLY immigrated to the USA, starting with nothing, and achieving the American Dream."

Trump then announced Rizzuto as his pick for U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States, citing his professional achievements and saying the Conair co-founder would be "fantastic."

The ambassador positions require Senate confirmation.