The president-elect is meeting with major CEOs in the days before Jan. 20.

Trump meets with CEO of Walmart at Mar-a-Lago

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, sources exclusively told ABC News.

A Walmart spokesperson called the meeting a "great conversation."

Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, speaks at a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2023. Bloomberg via Getty Images

McMillon is the latest in a parade of CEOs meeting with the president-elect before he takes office on Jan. 20.

Walmart is the world's largest retailer and employs more than 1.5 million Americans.

"Doug enjoyed reconnecting with President Trump on a range of topics," the Walmart spokesperson told ABC News.

"It was a great conversation, and we stand ready to help move our country forward," the spokesperson said.

Sources also told ABC News that Trump met with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Tuesday. He was also scheduled to meet with the CEO of ExxonMobil.