Trump's motion to freeze Summer Zervos' defamation suit denied by appellate court

An appellate court in New York on Thursday denied President Trump’s attempt to put a defamation lawsuit on hold as he continues to seek to have the case, brought by a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” dismissed.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

It’s a victory for Summer Zervos, who appeared on The Apprentice in 2005. She has claimed Trump kissed her twice on the lips in 2007 in his New York office and groped her breast at a Beverly Hills Hotel.

Zervos filed the defamation suit at the start of 2017, three days before Donald Trump assumed the presidency, alleging that he made defamatory statements about her on the campaign trail where he repeatedly accused her and other women who made similar allegations of lying.

Trump had sought to stay the case while he pursued his appeal but, without explanation, the judges said, “The motion is denied.”

Trump now has until next week to file a response to Zervos’ complaint and the Trump's legal team has until the end of the month to respond to a broad subpoena that seeks records related to Zervos and other women who have made misconduct allegations against Trump prior to the election.

“We look forward to proving Ms. Zervos’ claim that Defendant lied when he maliciously attacked her for reporting his sexually abusive behavior,” Zervos’ attorney Mariann Wang said in a statement.

Trump could try again for a stay with the New York State Court of Appeals. Otherwise, Wang has said she is prepared to take a deposition from Trump when his presidential calendar is clear.

“We can take a deposition down to Mar-a-Lago in between him going to play golf,” Wang said during a hearing last December in reference to the president’s golf resort.

There was no immediate response from Trump’s attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has repeatedly argued Trump’s comments on the campaign trail amounted to heated political rhetoric and were not specific to Zervos.