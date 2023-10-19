Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane Davis set to appear in court

Davis was indicted on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is set to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the 1996 drive-by killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Davis, 60, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement last month, nearly 30 years after Tupac's death. He has been detained since being arrested near his Las Vegas-area home on Sept. 29.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis in a booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sept. 29, 2023. Handout/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.

Davis first appeared in court earlier this month, though his arraignment was postponed after he told the judge his lawyer, who was not present, needed a continuance of two weeks.

Shakur died on Sept. 7, 1996, at the age of 25, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. A white Cadillac pulled up alongside the car near the Strip and "immediately began shooting," police said.

The shooting occurred hours after a brawl at the MGM Grand between members and affiliates of two rival Compton, California, gangs -- Mob Piru Bloods and the South Side Compton Crips -- police said.

A portion of a mural by artist sloe_motions depicting Tupac Shakur is seen on Sept. 29, 2023, in Bellflower, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Police said Davis -- who has admitted publicly to being in the Cadillac at the time of the shooting -- was the Crips' "shot caller." He is accused of orchestrating the "retaliatory shooting" that killed Shakur.

Though Davis may not have fired the gun on Shakur himself, his say-so would have authorized the trigger pull, authorities have said. They also accused Davis of providing the gun used in the shooting.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the Las Vegas suspect in the Tupac Shakur murder, leaves the courtroom after a brief hearing, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. KTNV

Davis is the only living suspect in the homicide, according to police.

The case remained cold for decades until "reinvigorated" in 2018 when new information came to light -- "specifically, Duane Davis' own admissions to his involvement in this homicide investigation that he provided to numerous different media outlets," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters last month.