Turpin family's 'house of horrors' sells for $310K at auction

Jan 4, 2019, 12:27 PM ET
PHOTO: The home where a couple was arrested is shown, Jan. 15, 2018 in Perris Calif.PlaySandy Huffaker/Getty Images
WATCH Turpin teen's 911 call from escape played in court

The house where 12 California children were allegedly tortured and held captive by their parents may have some new occupants soon.

The home, located in the town of Perris, recently sold for $310,360.

David and Louise Turpin are accused of abusing 12 of their 13 children, including in some cases allegedly shackling them and beating them routinely at the home, according to prosecutors.

The 2,386-square-foot residence was sold through auction and the online listing at auctioneer Hudson and Marshall does not include any mention of the family and the alleged crimes that took place.

PHOTO: The home where 13 malnourished children allegedly chained by their parents were found in Perris, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018. Andrew Gombert/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE
The home where 13 malnourished children allegedly chained by their parents were found in Perris, Calif., Jan. 18, 2018.

According to the Press Enterprise, a local newspaper, a spokesperson for the auctioneer said the company was working with the seller to obtain information about the situation. ABC News' calls to Hudson and Marshall were not immediately returned.

(MORE: Captive teen's chilling 911 call details parents' alleged torture: 'My two little sisters right now are chained up')

The listing said the four bedroom, three-bathroom house was built in 2013.

(MORE: Videos offer glimpse inside home where teen was allegedly held captive by parents)

California law requires notification on home sales about deaths that occurred on a property in the past three years or exposure to controlled substances, according to the Press Enterprise.

PHOTO:David and Louise Turpin are seen here in this undated file photo.David Allen Turpin/Facebook
PHOTO:David and Louise Turpin are seen here in this undated file photo.

The parents were arrested in January after one child -- a 17-year-old girl -- escaped the home and called 911.

(MORE: Siblings allegedly held captive by parents are 'starting to make plans for their future': Mayor)

That Turpin daughter told the dispatcher that she and her siblings lived in filth and that she hadn't bathed in nearly a year, according to testimony in court in June. She said she had last seen a doctor in 2013 and had never been to a dentist in her life.

PHOTO: Louise and David Turpin of Perris at their wedding. David Allen Turpin/Facebook
Louise and David Turpin of Perris at their wedding.

When rescued, all the children except for the youngest, a toddler, were severely malnourished, prosecutors said. The eldest victim -- a 29-year-old woman -- weighed only 82 pounds.

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to charges including torture and false imprisonment. They are set to head to trial in September.

Comments