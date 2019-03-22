Tyson Foods announced on Thursday it's recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips that may have been contaminated with pieces of metal.

The ready-to-eat strips were produced on Nov. 30 and shipped nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(U.S. Department of Agriculture) Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen chicken strips over possible metal contamination.

The following products are being recalled, according to a USDA statement:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package. For product clarification, the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp (as depicted on the label). The issue was uncovered after the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service received two consumer complaints.

(U.S. Department of Agriculture) Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen chicken strips over possible metal contamination.

There haven't been any complaints of adverse reactions after consuming the above-listed chicken products, but food regulators said bags containing potentially tainted chicken already may be in people's freezers.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.