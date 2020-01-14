Uber driver pulls gun on passenger who allegedly tried to take control of car: Police The passenger was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Uber driver pulls gun on drunk passenger who allegedly tried to steal car

Uber driver pulls gun on drunk passenger who allegedly tried to steal car WTAE

An Uber driver in Pittsburgh pulled a gun on an allegedly drunk passenger who he claims tried to take control of his car.

Robert Gratzmiller said he picked up a couple in the city's Beechview neighborhood on Sunday night, and one of the passengers apparently became irate over a malfunctioning window.

"He belligerently started yelling at me," Gratzmiller told Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE in a recent interview. "I was like, that's it, I'll cancel the ride."

Gratzmiller claimed the man then spat in his face and tried to get in the driver's seat of the car. That's when Gratzmiller says he pulled out his firearm, forcing the man to back away, according to WTAE.

Uber driver Robert Gratzmiller claims he pulled a gun on a passenger after the man attempted to steal his car during a ride in Pittsburgh, Penn. WTAE

Police were called to the scene. The passenger was identified as 39-year-old Anthony Riepole, of Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania. Riepole is facing charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct as well as harassment, according to court documents and police. He has not entered a plea and a preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 24.

Uber told ABC News in a statement, “This type of behavior is unacceptable and we have removed the rider’s access to the app. We continue to investigate and stand ready to support law enforcement on their investigation.”

The ride-hailing company's policy prohibits drivers and riders from carrying firearms.

The driver’s status will be determined pending the investigation, Uber said.