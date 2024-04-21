A tram crash at Universal Studios injured 15 people, fire officials said.

Universal Studios tram crash injures more than a dozen, park and fire officials say

A tram crash at Universal Studios Hollywood injured 15 people, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The crash at the theme park "resulted in multiple minor injuries," a spokesperson for the Studio City park said in a statement.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the spokesperson said.

The California Highway Patrol will lead an investigation into the crash, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.