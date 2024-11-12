The posters caused damage to walls and chalkboards, the university said.

University of Rochester president calls out antisemitism after 'Wanted' posters appear on campus

Hundreds of posters depicting members of the University of Rochester community as "Wanted" were discovered across campus buildings late Sunday night, prompting condemnation from university officials and an investigation by law enforcement.

In a statement, University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf denounced the posters adding that "several of those depicted appear to have been targeted because they are members of our Jewish community. We view this as antisemitism, which will not be tolerated at our University. This isn't who we are. This goes against everything we stand for, and we have an obligation to reject it."

The University's Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

The posters were found in buildings across campus, including classrooms. Facilities staff members were working to remove the posters, a process the department called "painstaking," because the strong adhesive used to put up the posters has caused damage to walls, floors, chalkboards, and other surfaces, according to officials.

Hillel at the University of Rochester, a Jewish campus organization, also condemned the posters, stating they "disproportionately singled out Jewish faculty and staff and used language that spreads harmful, antisemitic ideas about Jewish people."

Hillel confirmed that law enforcement is involved in the investigation and underscored that the targeting of Jewish community members constitutes antisemitism.