Masked attackers allegedly punched the students, according to the university.

2 Jewish students attacked on campus at DePaul University in Chicago: Officials

Two Jewish students showing support for Israel were attacked by "masked attackers" on the Lincoln Park campus at DePaul University in Chicago, the university announced in a statement.

"I’m appalled to share that the attack targeted two Jewish students at DePaul who were visibly showing their support for Israel. Masked attackers punched our students, who sustained physical injuries but declined medical treatment," DePaul University President Robert Manuel said in a statement to the campus community.

"Student Affairs is working with the students to offer care and resources," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.