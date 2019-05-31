For the first time in history, the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended with more than two winners on Thursday night. And they went way above a simple tie, with eight winners tying for the crown.

The bee had ended with ties in 2014, 2015 and 2016 -- but each time it was just two winners. After this year's competition, there were eight champions, all of whom lasted 20 rounds and were therefore named co-champions.

There were two girls and six boys among the group of winners. Each winner gets the $50,000 prize. No word on how the trophy will be split.

Leah Millis/Reuters

Rishik Gandhasri, a 13-year-old from San Jose, California, spelled "auslaut" to claim the first co-champion spot.

Erin Howard, a 14-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, spelled "erysipelas" to be the second winner.

Saketh Sundar, 13, from Clarksville, Maryland, spelled "bougainvillea" was the third to join the winning group.

Shruthika Padhy, a 13-year-old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, spelled "aiguillette" in the final round.

Sohum Sukhatankar, from Dallas, quickly spelled "pendeloque" to join the winning group. He had finished 25th in last year's bee.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Abhijay Kodali, a sixth grader from Flower Mound, Texas, spelled "palama" to be the sixth to join the group.

Christopher Serrao, 13, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, spelled "cernuous."

Rohan Raja, 13, from Irving, Texas, spelled "odylic" to be the final winner.

The competition was the 91st in history.