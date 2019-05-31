Unprecedented 8 spellers tie for win in 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee

May 31, 2019, 12:22 AM ET
Erin Howard, a 14-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, spelled "erysipelas" to be the second winner in the 91st annual Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
For the first time in history, the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended with more than two winners on Thursday night. And they went way above a simple tie, with eight winners tying for the crown.

The bee had ended with ties in 2014, 2015 and 2016 -- but each time it was just two winners. After this year's competition, there were eight champions, all of whom lasted 20 rounds and were therefore named co-champions.

There were two girls and six boys among the group of winners. Each winner gets the $50,000 prize. No word on how the trophy will be split.

Rohan Raja, 13, waits to compete in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 30, 2019.
Rohan Raja, 13, waits to compete in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 30, 2019.

Rishik Gandhasri, a 13-year-old from San Jose, California, spelled "auslaut" to claim the first co-champion spot.

Erin Howard, a 14-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, spelled "erysipelas" to be the second winner.

Saketh Sundar, 13, from Clarksville, Maryland, spelled "bougainvillea" was the third to join the winning group.

Shruthika Padhy, a 13-year-old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, spelled "aiguillette" in the final round.

Sohum Sukhatankar, from Dallas, quickly spelled "pendeloque" to join the winning group. He had finished 25th in last year's bee.

Sahil Langote of New Castle, Delaware, reacts after he misspelled the word "palatschinken" during round eight of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, May 30, 2019, in National Harbor, Maryland.
Sahil Langote of New Castle, Delaware, reacts after he misspelled the word "palatschinken" during round eight of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, May 30, 2019, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Abhijay Kodali, a sixth grader from Flower Mound, Texas, spelled "palama" to be the sixth to join the group.

Christopher Serrao, 13, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, spelled "cernuous."

Rohan Raja, 13, from Irving, Texas, spelled "odylic" to be the final winner.

The competition was the 91st in history.

