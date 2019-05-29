-
Now Playing: National Spelling Bee winner speaks out
-
Now Playing: Ohio hit by major tornado outbreak
-
Now Playing: 5 tips for going far in the spelling bee
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy James' less than $300,000 from Ken Jennings' record
-
Now Playing: Hiker who got lost in Hawaii terrain for 17 days says she meditated
-
Now Playing: Police seeking man seen on video pummeling ride-share driver
-
Now Playing: Biden: Trump's insults 'beneath the dignity' of office of president
-
Now Playing: US climber describes frenzy atop Mount Everest: 'It was scary'
-
Now Playing: Teen pleads guilty to illegally entering Mar-a-Lago with Trump present
-
Now Playing: Storms move east as more than 50 twisters are reported in 8 states
-
Now Playing: Navy pilots report seeing UFOs in US airspace
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma takes on Big Pharma
-
Now Playing: Meet Denver Zoo's 2 newest rare Asian elephants
-
Now Playing: This dad interviewed his daughter on her first day of school for 13 years
-
Now Playing: Hawaii hiker survivor: 'I never felt fearful'
-
Now Playing: Vietnam vets John Kerry, Tiney Corbett Jr on how the war changed their views
-
Now Playing: Civil rights activist on organizing one of the largest marches in US history
-
Now Playing: Anti-Vietnam War activist, journalist and literary agent David Obst's story
-
Now Playing: Former NBA player Lamar Odom's daughter on when she heard he was on life support
-
Now Playing: Missing Hawaii hiker rescued after 17 days in the woods