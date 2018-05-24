Van filled with children plows through new restaurant in Miami

A van filled with schoolchildren crashed through the front of a new restaurant in North Miami, though none of the children were injured.

The accident was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

In the surveillance video from inside G’s BBQ and Pizza, a van comes barreling into the restaurant at high speed, crashing through the front doors and into the restaurant's food ovens.

People eating in the restaurant can be seen jumping into the corner of the restaurant for safety.

G’s BBQ and Pizza owner, Fritzgerald Gabriel, described the accident to reporters as an “explosion” as the van plowed through.

There were ten students from St. James Catholic School inside the van at the time of the crash, according to ABC-affiliate WPLG.

Neither the driver nor the students were injured, WPLG reported.

Witness Oscar Pelegrin helped pull the shaken children out of the van.

"But the kids, some of them, were piled on top of each other,” Pelegrin told WPLG.

Local police told WPLG that another vehicle had made an illegal left turn, “clipping the van and causing the driver to lose control.”

Gabriel told reporters that he just opened G’s BBQ and Pizza two weeks ago.

Neither St. James Catholic School nor North Miami Police Department immediately responded to requests from ABC News for comment.