Vanessa Guillen murder suspect makes first court appearance Cecily Aguilar has been charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

A woman accused of helping to hide the body of murdered Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen made her first court appearance Monday to face conspiracy charges.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, appeared via closed-circuit television in the Waco, Texas, courtroom to face conspiracy to tamper with evidence for her alleged role in the death of the 20-year-old soldier. The U.S. Attorney's office of the Western District of Texas said 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar, who was his girlfriend, that he killed Guillen with a hammer on April 22 and transferred her body off the Army base, according to the criminal complaint.

Robinson, who committed suicide last week when he was confronted by police last week, allegedly enlisted Aguilar to help dispose of the body, and the pair allegedly dismembered and buried the remains in Bell County, according to the complaint. Last week investigators found remains in Bell County. While as of Monday afternoon the Army hadn't made a formal identification of those remains, Natalie Khawam, an attorney representing Guillen's family, said Sunday the remains belonged to Guillen.

Aguilar, who is currently in a Bell County jail, did not make any statement other than to acknowledge the charges against her and she didn't enter a plea. She's due back in court on July 14 for a preliminary hearing to determine bond.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lewis Berray Gainor, the federal public defender assigned to Aguilar, declined to give a comment to ABC News.

Guilen's family has called for a congressional investigation into her death. While the Army hasn't commented on a possible motive, Khawam previously said investigators told her that Guillen and Robinson had an argument in the base's armory after she discovered his alleged affair with the estranged wife of a former soldier.

The family has also alleged that a man had walked in on Guillen and watched her as she showered, but the Army said it didn't find evidence of sexual harassment.

ABC News' Mike Repplier contributed to this report.