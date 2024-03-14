James Crumbley convicted of involuntary manslaughter over son's school shooting

Four students were killed in the 2021 school shooting.

A jury has convicted James Crumbley of involuntary manslaughter over his role in his son's 2021 school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Jurors reached the verdict Thursday evening after deliberating over two days. He was found guilty on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors argued that James Crumbley could have prevented the shooting by securing the gun used in the attack and preventing his son's access to it. He is also accused of failing to get his son help after he displayed warning signs, including violent drawings that were found on a math test the morning of the shooting.

James Crumbley, father of Ethan Crumbley, waits for the jury to enter the courtroom after they reached a verdict, on March 14, 2023, in Oxford, Michigan. Pool via ABC News

James Crumbley's conviction comes weeks after his wife was also found guilty of the same four charges over her role in the shooting.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and terrorism resulting in death. Four students were killed and seven others were injured in the shooting.

James Crumbley chose not to testify in his trial with the defense resting after only calling one witness Wednesday. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

James Crumbley enters the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews, Mar. 13, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Mandi Wright/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.